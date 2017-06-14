Jeff Sessions covert operation to be President of the United States

Jeff Sessions was the first senator to come out in support for Donald Trump for President. He saw Donald Trump attract large crowds and secretly wanted to use Trump for his own personal agenda. Deep in the mind of Jeff Sessions, he believed Donald Trump was just too dumb, and could be manipulated too easily. Sessions persuaded Trump to pick Mike Pence for Vice President. This was the first part of his plan. Behind closed doors Jeff made plans with Mike Pence to lick the boots of Trump to gain his trust. Pence is known for his backroom deals, away from the media and witnesses. Whenever Pence and Trump are in the same room, Mike Pence has the biggest smile on his face always staring at Trump simply to stroke his ego. Pence even looked through his wife with his x-ray vision powers during the Presidential dance to see Trump. So, every time Trump looked back at the videos of him and Mike, Trump sees a suck-up, boot licking, flunky named Mike Pence.

Jeff Sessions could have been the Vice President, but he chose to be the Attorney General. To hire people from David Duke’s KKK list as federal agents. Now that all the plans have been accomplished up till now, it’s time to complete the last part of his plan. Before the presidential election, Jeff saw Trump and his momentum. He also saw how vicious and racist Trump could be and used this knowledge for his advantage. Jeff Sessions wanted to be Attorney General simply to gather all the information on Trump and his dealings with Russia. Sessions was the leaker to all the information about Russia, Trump, and his family. Sessions was instrumental in getting Trump to obstruct justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. Yes, Donald Trump was the biggest sucker in America history, he fell for Jeff Sessions advice hook line and sinker.

Now it is the time for Sessions to complete the last part of his plan, to hire Muller to investigate Trump for obstruction and to get Trump impeached. After Trump is impeached, Mike Pence will hire Jeff Sessions as his Vice President. Within a few months, Sessions will release top-secret recordings and videos of Mike Pence and Michael Flynn. Then the senate will take up a vote to impeach Mike Pence for lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Michael Flynn. Then Jeff Sessions will be the next President of the United States of America. Jeff Sessions real name is Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III.