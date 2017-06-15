Senate secret Trumpdumpcare bill is designed to fix social security money troubles

Yes, it is true, Mitch McConnell and the republican senate has a bill that is so scary, it is in a vault covered with lead and handled with nuclear gloves. The reason no senator can talk about what’s in the bill is because it’s like looking at the sun, to look at it could make you blind as a bat. So, each Republican senator will vote on a bill that is so toxic, the bill was moved to Area 51 for safe keeping. Democrats believe when the Republicans vote on this toxic healthcare bill, there will be and earthquake caused by every American jumping up and down in anger over Republicans giving the healthcare money to the rich.

One thing we do know is that when the vote is made, every Republican will lose the next election in 2018 due to the number of people that will be dumped off healthcare. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are fighting for who can write a bill that dumps the most people off healthcare. Rumor has it the Republican senate has a healthcare bill that will dump 50 million people off healthcare. That is the reason Republicans are not talking.

In secret, if they cannot push through a bill to raise the age of retirement for social security, they will make it impossible to reach retirement age by destroying the only healthcare system that works for Americans. If people die before reaching retirement age, it will fix the monetary problems facing social security. Currently Americans are living longer and that’s a problem for the survival of social security.