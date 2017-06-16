Trump would be better off resigning now, save his Trump empire, or lose it all

If I were Trump’s attorney, I would be advising him to resign as President, and save his Trump empire. Once this investigation gets started, the small snowball full of no evidence will grow into a massive unstoppable avalanche that will take down his Trump dynasty and even land him in jail for several felony counts.

I know the press and others have said the constitution states the President cannot be charged while in office, but there was a reason Richard Nixon had to be pardoned for all the crimes he committed. If Richard Nixon was not pardoned, he would have been prosecuted after he left office.

Donald Trump has too many money transactions that will come to light. His constant lying to his supporters about a witch hunt will not save him from hard core evidence: Banking notes, offshore bank transactions, personal testimonies. If Trump does not resign and gambles with time he will lose. Mike Pence will be added to the impeachment for the lies he told the justice department. So, Mike Pence cannot save him.

Trump has attacked everyone and people related to powerful political figures. He has no true friends in Washington, and no one will pardon him as he is impeached. If he waits too long, time will be his worse enemy.