Republican politicians want Trump do repeal the ACA to kill his Trump brand business

Many experts are wondering if Donald Trump is gullible enough to fall for the biggest scam of all time. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell are pushing Trump to repeal the Affordable Care Act before he gets impeached. And get this, they tell Trump, if you go out you will be a hero to all Republicans if you sign this bill. In all reality, Republican politicians know years of negative publicity from 23 million people being dumped off healthcare will slap a tombstone on his Trump brand hotels. This will make Trump broke, and his family will all go down with him.

After the election, Republicans smiled in front of the cameras. In private rooms, they were angry that Trump’s power was so great. The second runner up had a polling less than 10% among 15 Republican politicians. This angered the entire Republican party because Trump had so much power he was uncontrollable.

Republicans hate Trump so much they have a secret plan to destroy him once and for all. Rumor has it they will not stop until they see him on a street corner begging for money. They want to destroy his power to attract the media and voters. All they need to do is get Trump to sign the bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Trump has a choice, leave the Affordable Care Act alone and keep his business, or repeal the Affordable Care Act and destroy his and his children’s Trump brand business.