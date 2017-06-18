The Republican healthcare bill will stop your insurance coverage before your 18 years old forever

Children around America long to be old enough to buy a gun, drive a car, buy a house, get a credit card, get a job, and leave home. But now they finally have a reason to want to stay young forever. The Republican health care bill will cap your insurance coverage. If this happens, children will have a new reason to have nightmares. Parents will have to answer the tough questions from their children.

Childs nightmare true story: A 7-year-old boy goes to bed, holding on to his mother. Mommy he says, will the Republicans health care bill really take away my insurance coverage before I’m 18 years old? Thunder noise and the sky lightning vibrates the room. Mom says to the child, yes, this means you cannot play football because you may get hurt, this will add to your insurance cap. You cannot ever run and play outside because you may get hurt, and that will add to your coverage. No more reading books, you may get a paper cut, and that adds to your health care cap. We will have to sell your bike. If you fall and get hurt, it will add to your health care cap. You can never go outside and build a snowman, if you get a cold, it will add to your health care cap.

Fire fighters true story: I’m sorry we have to let your house burn, if we get too close to your house and get smoke damage, it will add to our health care cap.

Police true story: Sorry we have to let your husband beat you while we watch. If we try to stop him we may get hurt, then it will add to our health care cap.

School teacher: Sorry I cannot teach your child, it stresses me out. So if they don’t get it, they will be dumb forever. The stress from teaching will add to my health care cap.

Secret Service: Sorry President, I cannot save you from gunfire. I might get hurt, and this will add to my health care cap.

Children growing up that wanted these jobs, now have a reason to stay home, and not do anything that may possibly get them hurt. Work related injury is high, work regulations are down. Time to get out the Peter Pan story books.