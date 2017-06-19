Republican House healthcare bill was atrocious: Making the Senate bill look better

I know people will say we have not seen the Senate health care bill, but from what Republicans have done so far in the House bill, we know this is not good for America. The House bill on healthcare infuriated Democrats. The CBO gave it a bad report, but Republicans did not care. What the Democrats failed to see was the message being sent to the US Senate. The secret coded message was that the Republican House was willing to accept anything the Senate agreed to. Also in the secret message was the untold story, the Republican House of representatives made the American Health Care Act bill atrocious to make the Senate health care bill look like they’re the hero. Will it work? Only time will tell. We can all hear the scary music play in our head as we wait for the curtains to open and the Senate to present their vision for America and health care.