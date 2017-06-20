Two Presidents, two flags in oval office; Trump picked a white eagle, Obama had a black eagle

Looking at these two pictures, one can see Trump and Obama had a different American eagle on their flag in the oval office. On Trump’s eagle, the feathers are light, and Obama’s eagle has dark feathers. Does this mean something. Well it depends on who you ask. Trumpdumpcare looked at these two pictures and made a remarkable discovery.

Two presidents, and two different visions:

1. Trump made it clear he wanted to take America back to when it was great (slavery).

2. Obama came with a vision of hope.

3. Trump came with a vision of division.

4. Obama came with a vision of unity.

5. Trump came with a Muslim ban.

6. Obama came wanting to expand Cuba relations.

7. Trump came wanting to build walls.

8. Obama came wanting to build bridges.

9. Trump came offering to pay legal fees for his violent protestors.

10. Obama came wanting to pay subsidies for the poor buying insurance.

11. Trump came wanting to give the subsidies to the super rich folks.

12. Obama wanted the money for the poor.

13. Trump came wanting to lift Russia sanctions as a gift for them helping him win.

14. Obama put Russia sanctions in place for interfering in America’s presidential elections.

After looking at the vision of the Republican president, Donald Trump, it is clear he wanted an eagle that represented people that looked like him. Now looking at President Obama, he wanted an American eagle who looked like the slaves that built the first White house. The long forgotten people that were physically abused, sexually abused, forced to work for long hours under the hot sun, tortured, hung, and killed.