Republican healthcare bill new definition of Mental breakdown: A luxury, only the rich can afford

Republican Senate healthcare bill dumps all mental health care. No substance abuse care and no mental health medications will be covered. This is what’s in the Republican House bill, and the Senate is expected to keep this in their bill. Mental healthcare cost America $200 Billion in 2013, the highest disease cost. But Republicans found another place to place this money. They will give it to the rich. By making a law to tell all insurance companies they do not have to cover mental health, by definition, it’s now a luxury disease that can only be afforded by the super-rich.

So, the next time you feel stressed, remember Trumpdumpcare, check your bank account before committing to the diagnoses of a mental disease.