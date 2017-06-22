Nancy Pelosi tells Democrats we won in Georgia, we took 19% of Republican supporters

Democrats around the country are praising Nancy Pelosi for her work in Georgia. While Republicans are celebrating the victory, they forget the real winner is Democrats. Karen Handel will be the Senator in this special election, but this race shows more than anyone could ever imagine. Georgia’s 6th District has been a Republican District for the last 38 years.

Handel won by almost 11,000 votes, almost 4% points. It was only after Karen Handel won that Donald Trump, Steven Bannon, and Reince Priebus all came out and took credit for helping her win this election. But this political race should have Republicans pulling back on healthcare and tax reform. Jon Ossoff is a winner in this race for the following reasons:

1. Tom Price who previously held District 6th, went to work for Trump Secretary of Health and Human Services.

2. Tom Price was chosen by Trump because they felt his seat would be easily filled by a Republican because Tom Price won by 23 points.

3. Tom Price won the 6th District of Georgia by about 192,000 to 119,000 against Rodney Stocksbury.

4. Tom Price won by 73,000 votes. Karen Handel only won by 11,000 votes.

Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Minority Leader in the House, she raised the percentage gap by 19% for Democrats in the 6th District of Georgia. Even though Jon Ossoff did not win, in a way he did win. He closed the percentage gap Democrats can also win in other states come 2018. If Nancy Pelosi can raise the percentage points by 19 percent in Georgia for a Democrat, she can do the same everywhere in the country. Republican seats that are up for re-election in 2018 can subtract 19% points from their list of voters. Democrats can add 19% points to their voters list. Thanks Nancy, you did a fine job in Georgia. Hold your head up high and keep on doing what you’re doing.