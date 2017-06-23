Jon Ossoff is an American hero, his birthdate may be turned into a holiday

American’s have a long history of celebrating our heroes who fought and died in battle. We read these stories to our children at bedtime in hope that they never forget what true heroes look like. We do this anticipating they embrace true values in life, and that they’re worthy of fighting for. If America fails to bring about true heroes, we simply make them up imaginary animated stories. Then we sit back and imagine the world is better when it is truly in chaos.

Jon Ossoff is now an American hero, a living legend, an all-star, he really needs to be running around in a superhero cape and stockings. What he did in the 6th District of Georgia was nothing short of breathtaking. Even though he did not win, his fight brought us all down to our knees in tears. Most of us are taught from childhood to stay away from bad neighborhoods for our personal safety. But this hero looked evil Republican politicians in the eye, picked up the sword of justice, and like all other heroes, he went in knowing he may die in a political battle. Jon Ossoff was armed with a record breaking monetary breastplate, his mouth was a two-edge sword, a nightmare for all Republicans.

Single handedly Jon Ossoff went into territory that he did not belong. The former Republican hero there named Tom Price, took down a Democratic challenger with a mighty 24-point blow and buried his opponent politically. District 6 in Georgia may need to build a battleground park in honor of Jon Ossoff. For 38 years District 6 was a Republican fortress, the political burial ground for Democrats who fought and politically died there.

Jon Ossoff reduced Tom Prices record breaking 24-point trophy down to a miserable 4 points. This amounts to a 19-point gain for Jon Ossoff for the Democrats. All the media who held him as a daily hero forgot him after he lost, and never mentioned his name again. Yes, Jon Ossoff was not making headlines, the media stopped camping at his door, the silence was a constant reminder he was alone and forgotten, a failure.

Then came Trumpdumpcare. The hero who would bring him back from the political burial ground, holding him up high, as thunder roared, a mighty thunderbolt lit up the night sky. His political battle worn body came to life, and he was once again being held as a hero. A hero who took a historical 19 percent of the Republican supporters with him in the 6th District of Georgia.