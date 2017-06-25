Democrats and the declining black supporters who voted for Trump

This is the subject neither party wants to talk about, and for very different reasons. Democrats refuse to talk about this issue for fear it will start a massive amount of blacks leaving the Democrat party if they magnify the reason why they’re leaving. Republicans refuse to talk about the enormous amount of blacks that voted for Trump for fear it will scare off the racist Republicans.

But the reasons are so enormous that we will divide this into what negative effects pushes them away, and what enticed them to vote for Trump.

First, we will see what pushed blacks out of the Democratic party:

1. Bill Clinton and his crime bill was the single biggest issue that pushed blacks away from the Democratic party. Skyrocketing incarcerations of blacks spread throughout the black community like an earthquake. Try engaging other black to vote Democrat could get you physically hurt in the wrong neighborhood. What you hear is the judicial system, incarceration and the Democratic party.

2. To fix this issue, the Democratic politicians gave their support to elected the first black president. Blacks came out in record breaking number to vote for President Obama. Many blacks felt like Obama would change the police shootings of innocent unarmed blacks, and create more jobs for blacks. But the Democratic politicians in the House and Senate never passed legislation to help the issues blacks cared for so dearly. But the Democratic politicians believed Obama carried star power and could keep the black community in the party without doing anything to help them.

3. Next, the Democratic party slapped black people in the face by nominating Hillary Clinton in as the Democratic presidential candidate. While most blacks liked Hillary and Bill, the few that did not, looked back at her husband Bill and what he did to black prison growth. Hillary Clinton had support from prominent blacks, both politically, in entertainment, and the Christian community. As the cherry on the cake, the first black President, Barack Obama, gave his support for her as well. But it was not enough to overcome the long ongoing history of blacks and prison growth. Hillary Clinton went down faster than a meteor hitting earth.

4. Good luck getting blacks to come out in any Democratic elections. Politicians come asking for votes and offering them nothing in return.

5. Had Hillary went into the prisons, talked with blacks, promised jobs, and to reduce the black incarceration then she would have been the first female president.

Second, we will look at what enticed blacks to vote for Trump:

1. Trump promised to deport 12 million Mexicans, blacks believed this would make it better for them getting jobs in America, so they came out in groves to vote for Trump.

2. Trump and his administration was hilariously funny and this comedy attracted many blacks who crave a little comedy to help heal the wounds caused by life. Mention the name Trump and some will start to smile, this is a dead giveaway they like his humor and this is dangerous for them. It’s like a worm on a hook, the fish smell it, they like it, then they bite, end of story.

3. Trump and his administration will never come out and tell the truth about how many blacks voted for him due to it may discourage many of his white racist supporters. So, this part he keeps quiet about. The story of the worm is the massive incarceration regulations that are coming weekly from the Trump administration. If blacks fail to galvanize in unity, the incarceration will be half the black population in prison before Trump leaves office.

4. The worm keeps on wiggling by Trump talking about deportation, walls, Muslims, and other issues. Blacks never hear their race come up so they believe their vote for Trump will and is working for them.

5. Blacks in bad neighborhoods full of guns, drugs, and violence welcome Trump locking up the bad guys, so they like Trump talking about cleaning up the streets. Trump got a lot of the “clean up my street people” votes.

Now Democrats have ignored the black vote to seek the white vote and they have lost important elections. Will they learn? Many blacks believe they gave up asking them for votes, and feel Democrats never cared in the first place. Asking without giving is begging, asking and giving back is sharing, votes for jobs is sharing. The big question every Democrat wants to know is what will it take to win them back? The answer is jobs, decrease black incarceration, and change the way police engage blacks is the ace in the hole. Let me put this another way, talk about changing the way police and law enforcement engages with anyone in America and you will win.

News flash, if Trump’s deportation increases the black jobs in America, the massive amount of blacks leaving the Democratic party will be huge. Black Jobs trump incarceration issues in the black neighborhoods. Soon you will hear a loud sucking noise, it will be the sound of blacks going down the Republican drain hole, never returning to the Democratic party again.