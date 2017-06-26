Nursing home residents

Two-thirds of nursing homes may be forced to close after Donald Trump and the Republicans repeal Obamacare. Looking at the bill, it is evident it will not be replaced. According to the CMS, in 2014 “15,634 nursing homes participated in the Medicaid and Medicare programs.” Source: CASPER Table 3.2.d.
The United States has 1,406,220 million people in nursing homes. Males total 483,516 and females total 922,704.
Here is a list of states and the number of nursing homes participating in Medicaid and Medicare:
Alabama: 226
Alaska: 18 Lisa Murkowski
Arizona: 145 Jeff Flake
Arkansas: 229
California: 1,219
Colorado: 214
Connecticut: 229
Delaware: 46
District of Columbia: 19
Florida: 689
Georgia: 357
Hawaii: 46
Idaho: 78
Illinois: 762
Indiana: 528
Iowa: 442
Kansas: 344
Kentucky: 285 Rand Paul
Louisiana: 280
Maine: 103 Susan Collins
Maryland: 228
Massachusetts: 415
Michigan: 434
Minnesota: 377
Mississippi: 205
Missouri: 512
Montana: 83
Nebraska: 219
Nevada: 53 Dean Heller
New Hampshire: 76
New Jersey: 361
New Mexico: 72
New York: 629
North Carolina: 420
North Dakota: 80
Ohio: 951
Oklahoma: 309
Oregon: 136
Pennsylvania: 699
Rhode Island: 84
South Carolina: 188
South Dakota: 111
Tennessee: 321
Texas: 1,212 Ted Cruz
Utah: 99 Mike Lee
Vermont: 37
Virginia: 288
Washington: 222
West Virginia: 127 Shelley Moore
Wisconsin: 389 Ron Johnson
Wyoming: 38
The names following the numbers are the Republican Senators that oppose the Republican healthcare bill.