Nursing home residents

Two-thirds of nursing homes may be forced to close after Donald Trump and the Republicans repeal Obamacare. Looking at the bill, it is evident it will not be replaced. According to the CMS, in 2014 “15,634 nursing homes participated in the Medicaid and Medicare programs.” Source: CASPER Table 3.2.d.

The United States has 1,406,220 million people in nursing homes. Males total 483,516 and females total 922,704.

Here is a list of states and the number of nursing homes participating in Medicaid and Medicare:

Alabama: 226

Alaska: 18 Lisa Murkowski

Arizona: 145 Jeff Flake

Arkansas: 229

California: 1,219

Colorado: 214

Connecticut: 229

Delaware: 46

District of Columbia: 19

Florida: 689

Georgia: 357

Hawaii: 46

Idaho: 78

Illinois: 762

Indiana: 528

Iowa: 442

Kansas: 344

Kentucky: 285 Rand Paul

Louisiana: 280

Maine: 103 Susan Collins

Maryland: 228

Massachusetts: 415

Michigan: 434

Minnesota: 377

Mississippi: 205

Missouri: 512

Montana: 83

Nebraska: 219

Nevada: 53 Dean Heller

New Hampshire: 76

New Jersey: 361

New Mexico: 72

New York: 629

North Carolina: 420

North Dakota: 80

Ohio: 951

Oklahoma: 309

Oregon: 136

Pennsylvania: 699

Rhode Island: 84

South Carolina: 188

South Dakota: 111

Tennessee: 321

Texas: 1,212 Ted Cruz

Utah: 99 Mike Lee

Vermont: 37

Virginia: 288

Washington: 222

West Virginia: 127 Shelley Moore

Wisconsin: 389 Ron Johnson

Wyoming: 38

The names following the numbers are the Republican Senators that oppose the Republican healthcare bill.