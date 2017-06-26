Newsvine

Nursing home residents

By kevin61
Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:21 PM
    Two-thirds of nursing homes may be forced to close after Donald Trump and the Republicans repeal Obamacare. Looking at the bill, it is evident it will not be replaced. According to the CMS, in 2014 “15,634 nursing homes participated in the Medicaid and Medicare programs.” Source: CASPER Table 3.2.d.

    The United States has 1,406,220 million people in nursing homes. Males total 483,516 and females total 922,704.

    Here is a list of states and the number of nursing homes participating in Medicaid and Medicare:

    Alabama: 226

    Alaska: 18 Lisa Murkowski

    Arizona: 145 Jeff Flake

    Arkansas: 229

    California: 1,219

    Colorado: 214

    Connecticut: 229

    Delaware: 46

    District of Columbia: 19

    Florida: 689

    Georgia: 357

    Hawaii: 46

    Idaho: 78

    Illinois: 762

    Indiana: 528

    Iowa: 442

    Kansas: 344

    Kentucky: 285 Rand Paul

    Louisiana: 280

    Maine: 103 Susan Collins

    Maryland: 228

    Massachusetts: 415

    Michigan: 434

    Minnesota: 377

    Mississippi: 205

    Missouri: 512

    Montana: 83

    Nebraska: 219

    Nevada: 53 Dean Heller

    New Hampshire: 76

    New Jersey: 361

    New Mexico: 72

    New York: 629

    North Carolina: 420

    North Dakota: 80

    Ohio: 951

    Oklahoma: 309

    Oregon: 136

    Pennsylvania: 699

    Rhode Island: 84

    South Carolina: 188

    South Dakota: 111

    Tennessee: 321

    Texas: 1,212 Ted Cruz

    Utah: 99 Mike Lee

    Vermont: 37

    Virginia: 288

    Washington: 222

    West Virginia: 127 Shelley Moore

    Wisconsin: 389 Ron Johnson

    Wyoming: 38

    The names following the numbers are the Republican Senators that oppose the Republican healthcare bill.

    In these nations:

