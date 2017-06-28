CNN should not have accepted the resignation of three journalists

CNN was dead wrong in accepting the resignation of three journalist, Thomas Frank, Eric Lichtblau, and Lex Haris. CNN retracted the story and all links with an apology to Anthony Scaramucci. What CNN did was cave into the Trump attack that basically accuses everyone in the media of fake news. Even Anthony Scaramucci tweeted “Everyone makes mistakes. Move on.” So why in the world did these three have to lose their jobs? As a banker, Scaramucci does not want a spotlight on any of his dealings in the Trump administration. He has been after this job with Trump administration for a long time and made deals to make it happen.

Breitbart News, USA Today, and other media sources came out fighting mad at the story about Anthony Scaramucci being investigated by the Senate investigators by a secret source. CNN ratings are up almost 50% and that scares the Trump administration because they report on all the lies told by Trump. News flash, if Trump can keep his job after all the lies he told, these three men should not lose their jobs for one mistake. Fear of a law suit made CNN shake and quiver, but in all honesty, Scaramucci doesn’t want publicity at all. The threats of law suit talk are nothing but talk.

Unfortunately, now Trump will play the fake card to attack all media who opposes his position on various topics. I for one hope the media never lets down their guard on this criminal administration.