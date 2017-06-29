Trumpdumpcare has less than 17% approval to dump 23 million Americans off healthcare

The Senate changed the name of the House of Representative healthcare bill to make it sound better. The Senate changed the House version name, “American Health Care Act,” to “Better Health Care Act.” All that was changed was the name. Both bills dump 23 million people off healthcare. Therefore, the only real name for the republican healthcare bill is Trumpdumpcare. It’s a bill that dumps millions at once and makes it financially impossible to get back on healthcare. 39 Republican Senators are undecided on how to vote for Trumpdumpcare. 9 Republican Senators are a no vote. What are they looking at? They are looking at these poll numbers and shaking in their boots about being jobless:

NPR/PBS/MARIST: 17%

Quinnipiac: 16%

USA Today/Suffolk University poll: 12%