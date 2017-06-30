The truth behind Trump using words like "blood and bleeding"

The press has a number one enemy and it’s the President of the United States. Never in history has a President been so vulgar. Undesirable words used to describe Trump’s behavior fall on deaf ears. But let’s be honest for a minute, Trump never changed, he’s been true to his nature. This is how Trump was on the campaign trail and this is him now. Absolutely nothing has changed. Trump used the word blood to attack Megyn Kelly on Fox News. Now after he is President, people thought he would change? Republicans tried multiple times and failed to change his behavior. Trump reads teleprompters to avoid being himself, but if he’s not reading, he’s toxic.

People that use the word “blood” in anger like Trump, tells a sinister side of their personality. The word blood was used during prohibition era by the mobs across the globe to threaten people who did not follow instructions. Famous authors use the word blood in their books to give images of the underworld, evil creatures of the night, terror, screaming, and death.

The word blood used by angry people gives a vivid image to its victim to follow orders or die. The word blood is also used in the famous idiom “cold blooded killed.”

The free dictionary said it perfectly describing the meaning of cold blood: In a purposely ruthless and unfeeling manner, as in the whole family was murdered in cold blood. This expression alludes to the notion that blood is the seat of emotion and is hot in passion and cold in calm. The term therefore means not "in the heat of passion," but "in a calculated, deliberate manner."

When people of great power use the word blood in anger, it alludes to the true ungodly nature of a person and the way they do business. Now as to our President using this word blood, it will be used in attack ads for all Republicans who back up his sinister legislations.

One reason Republicans are not afraid and back up Trump should have you all in tears. Russia did hack into our voting system to elect Trump and all the other Republicans. Our votes don’t count anymore and they’re all sticking their tongues out at us because they understand this well.

The second thing you need to realize is the trap Trump is setting for the media. Trump wants them to attack back at him so he can sue them all in court for millions. It’s the easiest way to make money, have a judge take it from one and give it to another.

For a president to use the word blood to attack a United States citizen is an impeachable offense. Trump wanted to deliberately send Mika into a mental breakdown by attacking her looks. Why his poll numbers are not in the single digits is beyond all of us.

Now is the time for all of us to think about a hundred million people marching to have this president impeached. The Republicans will never do it, so it’s up to all of us to send a clear message this will never happen again. If we do nothing, our children and us, will suffer from the damage they do in the four years of them legislating our laws.