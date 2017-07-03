Trumpdumpcare is the only appropriate name for the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Three times the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office sent out warning signs; the Republican healthcare bill will dump over 22 million people off healthcare. Help fight for our right to have a safety net.
Campaign to call the Republican Health Care Bill Trumpdumpcare
Mon Jul 3, 2017 10:13 AM
