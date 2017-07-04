Trump's healthcare policies will force us to take back 50% of the worlds wealth owned by 8 people

Over 7 billion people on earth is a large number. But when we look at the fact that only 8 of these people own half of all the wealth, it is a shame before God. How did we get here and what will it take to fix this mess? Now the 8 people are paying our politicians to take away healthcare from 23 million people. Our only choice left is to take the money from the rich to fix healthcare and the economy. People may say this will never happen, but think again. It would be easier to take from 8 people rather than take from 320 million people. It’s really all about math and the fact that the rich keep taking money from the poor.

President Trump and the Republicans want to take healthcare money from 23 million people. These are not lazy people on Medicaid and Medicare. Many of them have jobs, they just don’t make enough to survive and buy health insurance. Republicans want to take away tax deductions from small businesses to give bigger tax breaks to larger businesses. Republicans want to decrease federal help for the children, mothers, disabled, and unemployment funds. Republicans have mentioned increasing the retirement age for Social Security. Republicans want to decrease funding for housing for the poor. The bottom line is that Republican politicians keep taking from the poor to give to the rich.

Now after Trump and the Republicans take away healthcare from 23 million people, the only way to fix this is to take all the money from 8 people. In the future you will see politicians running on the plan to take all the money from these 8 people:

1. Bill Gates $75 billion (Microsoft Founder)

2. Armancio Ortega $67 billion (Founder, Inditex and Zara)

3. Warren Buffett $61 billion (Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway)

4. Carlos Slim $50 billion (Mexico Telecommunications Magnate)

5. Jeff Bezos $45 billion (Founder, Amazon)

6. Mark Zuckerberg $45 billion (Founder, Facebook)

7. Lawrence Ellison $44 billion (Founder, Oracle)

8. Michael Bloomberg $40 billion (Founder, Bloomberg)

These 8 people will be broke, not a dime to their name if Republicans push this horrible healthcare bill and take away the very last government help for people. You may think this will never happen, but it will happen when people look at what could be a possible to fix healthcare, teachers, firemen, and employment with the stroke of a pen. Yes, by a stroke of a pen 427 billion dollars will go into the federal government reserve to pay for subsidies for the poor. And yes, even Donald Trump will be forced to give up his wealth along with other billionaires (list from Fortune, Reuters Jan 15, 2017).