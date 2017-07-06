Hillary Clinton knocked out Donald J Trump in a Twitter fight with less than 140 characters

Early this morning at 0400, I woke up as usual, turned on my smart phone, and bam, the HUFFPOST news of a “Political Twitter Knock Out” of Donald Trump by Hillary Clinton. It was sensational! I felt the adrenalin rush through my body as I could not wait to get to my computer to write down the thoughts I was feeling at this moment. Writers block was gone, and my fingers could not keep up with my slow moving early morning brain. I went past my coffee pot, straight to the computer. Turned it on expecting it to start smoking from a worldwide shutdown of the internet because of the Twitter knockout Tweet news. To my surprise, it came on.

I turned to my all-time favorite news MSNBC, and to my surprise this story was not at the top news. My only thoughts were that the HUFFPOST got the news out late at 11:55 pm July 5, 2017, and it did not have time to hit the main news. In the article, the GOP official Twitter staff picked a fight with the wrong girl. The unforgotten political fighter Hillary Clinton. The GOP accused Hillary Clinton of not coming up with a plan to fix the healthcare problem, that was not a problem until Trump and the Republicans started chopping down the Affordable Care Act. What Hillary Clinton did was nothing short of a historical Twitter knockout punch of Trump. Hillary Clinton tweeted in response to the GOP tweet, “Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 million people off their coverage. Feel free to run with it.” Then Hillary gave the link to her Healthcare plan for universal, quality, affordable health care for everyone in America. At this point I went to my own Twitter account Trumpdumpcare, I was already following HUFFPOST, so I added Arianna Huffington to my following list.

Go Hillary Clinton! Just when everyone thought the fight was over, you took down Trump with one tweet. The fight was over in less than 140 characters. Will someone throw water on Donald Trump to wake him up. No covfefe this morning, I’m wide awake.