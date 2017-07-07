President Trump gave Vladimir Putin blue flowers as a gift

This picture of Vladimir Putin and Trump was simply embarrassing for a US President. Vladimir Putin sat like a powerful king, while Donald Trump held his out his hand, sitting like a servant. “Here master” is what Trump looked like. Putin on the other hand looked as if to say, “Kneel to me when you approach me my faithful servant.” Donald Trump sat in what looked like a child’s chair. Way too low to for an adult. He held out his hand so Putin could see his hand was not deformed. Putin looked at it as if to say the media was right, his hand does look funny. Trumps hair in the back flipped up. It looked like a young girl’s hair flip up style. The blue flowers above Trumps hand looked like he was handing Putin some blue boy flowers. This must have been planned so Putin could have a picture with Trump looking like he was handing him flowers as a gift.