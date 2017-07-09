Donald Trump's plan to steal hundreds of billions of dollars from his Republican supporters

To all the Republican supporters in the United States who believed Donald Trump would repeal the Affordable Care Act, I feel sorry for you. Millions of Republicans did not get healthcare coverage this year believing Donald Trump would repeal the Affordable Care Act. The penalty this year for not having coverage is 2.5% of your household income or $695 per adult and $347.50 per child (which ever one is greater). If you went over three months without coverage the Federal government will withhold it from your taxes.

For example: A man makes $50,000 dollars, him and his wife and two children did not have coverage for three months. The family will have to pay 2.5% of 50,000/year = $1,250 or $695 X 2 adults and $347.50 X 2 children = $2,085. The penalty is the higher of the two, so the family will have to pay $2,085 in taxes.

Donald Trump scared the insurance industry by not advertising for the Affordable Care Act and telling insurance companies he will repeal the ACA. The insurance industry has pulled out of many states fearing Trump. After they pull out, Trump states the ACA is failing, but failed to tell people he was personally responsible for the failure. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the federal government is expected to pay $660 billion in subsidies in 2016.

Now here is where Donald Trump rips off his Republican supporters. The federal government gets a record amount of taxes from his supporters who failed to get insurance and paid a tax penalty. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be collected in 2018 from Republican supporters. Next, the Federal government will keep hundreds of billions of dollars they would have given the insurance companies for subsidies. Republicans will then give this money to the rich billionaire friends of Trump, and 23 million people will be without healthcare. Life caps will return and many senior citizens will lose their homes and life savings to healthcare bills. Insurance companies will be given waivers to not pay for the most expensive treatments like heart disease, kidney disease, and many other diseases. The working class who thinks they are immune from this atrocity can think again. If they look close at their insurance policy, they will see a decrease in coverage yearly.

The tax break for the top 1 percent will be sweet, and the poor will be forced to vote for politicians who promise to take back every penny from the rich to survive. Watching the rich beg for bread will be a sweet revenge for them taking advantage of our pathetic Republican politicians.