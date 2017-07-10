Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin a Victoria Secret nightwear to make him irresistible

Donald Trump’s two-hour close door meeting with Vladimir Putin centered around plans to make Vladimir Putin look desirable, tempting, and irresistible. Leave it up to a women groper and kissing president to come up with a “dress Vladimir Putin in Victoria Secret covert operation.” Trump carried out this operation by stating he would work with Putin on Cybersecurity. Right now, as we speak, Fortune 500 companies are being targeted daily. Cybersecurity is growing to be the most expensive part of a giant business. Companies get hit twice, one by the hacker, second by the government finds for a breach of security.

A firewall alarm ringing at 0200 am is not fun for a computer security tech who then shuts down the system to find the incoming unwanted intruder into their software. China has an army of over 100,000 military Cyberespionage hackers, many living in America. And get this, China makes the parts for our computers. So, they have a vast amount of knowledge of how they work and how to get into them. Sorry, your 5 IT’s cannot compare to an army of over 100,000 hackers.

Russia does not make our computer parts for a reason. They pose a higher risk of danger to America due to their vast amount of nuclear arsenal equal to the United States. Our only advantage is our close ties to allies around the world as a deterrent. Donald Trump has pissed off the world by his loud mouth attacks of all our allies. Why is Trump trying to push all our allies away? The closed-door meeting with Vladimir Putin told us everything we need to know. By pushing them away, it takes away our only advantage to Russian aggression. Trump pushing countries away will start them looking for a stronger ally than the United States, and that only leaves Russia and China.

So, what did our Looney Tooney president do? He made plans to make Vladimir Putin look desirable. He wanted us all to lust after Putin. We all saw pictures of Putin on a Stallion named Topless looking buff, but in all reality, Putin was really riding on a Shetland pony named Lunar. When the horse trick did not work to make Putin look desirable to the US citizens, Trump gave Putin the gift, a Cybersecurity award of honor. Meaning we trust you with our economy, nuclear warheads, and electrical grid. Republican supporters ate it up hook line and sinker. Thinking Russia is a powerful nation we should be proud to have as our number one ally. Just ask Ukraine how lucky we should be right now. Putin killed over 10,000 of them and took Crimea as a parting gift. Trump just gave Putin a $25 billion-dollar Victoria Secret nighty. Now the United States will have two top counties with security secrets to our voting system and Fortune 500 companies. Now we can stop them come 2018 before Putin destroys our healthcare by using the person he elected to be the President of the United States.