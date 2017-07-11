Trump thinks Climate Change can be fixed by giving babies with a fever Tylenol

Bring up climate change to Donald Trump and his brain processes the info. Tick tock tick tock and out comes other factors that may raise the temperature of the earth. Babies with a fever may be one of them. Will Trump pass a law to stop people from running? They do sweat as their temperature goes up as a response to increased stress. Trump may want us all to drink ice cold coffee so the air does not warm up. Some people believe Trump will cut down all the trees in the United States to prevent forest fires from warming the earth. I make jokes, but climate change is no joking matter. It kills thousands of people every year. The dead cannot talk for themselves, so it’s time for all of us to speak while we have a voice. 2018 vote out every Republican in the country.