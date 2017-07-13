Fake news: The backup when the real news lost its power to humiliate corrupt politicians

Donald J Trump attacks the mainstream media daily. Forgetting the role the media plays in society. The media in all its flaws is the only political schoolmaster. When politicians do wrong, it’s the job of the media to deal them a blow of reality. Why? To keep them honest and moral. When half the nation is radicalized to disbelieve the media, it takes away the power of the media. Now we have a political system that does not fear the media, and this is a dangerous game to play with our society. The media and the people that work hard to find the truth, and the people that want the truth.

Trump attacks fake news relentlessly, not understanding it’s not fake news. Fake news is simply a voice of displeasure in the politicians. Fake news takes over when the mainstream media loses its power to influence politicians to act lawfully and moral. Is fake news powerful? You bet it is. Fake news is dangerous because it has no moral boundaries, no oversight, and no political money can stop them. Fake news reaches more people than the mainstream media because it is passed from media source to media source fast as lightning. Fake news uses comedy and political humor to get its message across. Now we have Republican politicians focusing on giving tax breaks to the rich and powerful. Republicans want to take healthcare away from 23 million poor and working class in society to give to the rich. All I can say is good luck Republicans come 2018 and 2020.