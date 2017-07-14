Could this be the letter Trump Jr left his daddy on the oval office desk?

Dear daddy, glad you made it back from France and Paris, or was it Russia? Anyway, I’m writing this letter to let you know I did a really bad thing back on June 9, 2016. No not that daddy, no, not that either. Do you remember when I met with that Russian Lawyer lady in the hotel? No! She’s not pregnant, I didn’t do that daddy. Really, you’re not going to have more grandchildren. Yes, she looked great, and no, I was good. I had others with me for the meeting. Anyway, I told you what they said about Hillary’s emails and that same day you went on TV and said “Russia if you can hear me, I hope you can find those 33,000 emails.” Well, the media put two and two together and got five. I mean three, wait, four. I’m playing Donkey Kong and writing at the same time. Anyway, the media is telling folks I committed tree song, I mean treason. Daddy can you tell America I didn’t commit treason even if I did. The Russians had the emails, and people are telling me you set me up to take the blame. Did you do it daddy? Did you? Did you have the Russian lawyer meet me daddy? It’s ok, if they charge me, you will just part me, I mean pardon me. The stories you heard about the babies was just a fake adoption story I made up to tell the media why I met with her. Daddy the media is so stupid, they think if we say something it’s the truth, not fake. But then they find out my story was fake and we attack them ten times harder calling them fake ten times more. Daddy you’re such a great politician. Who would have thought calling them fake ten times more would work? Our supporters are ignorant daddy. They let us get away with anything just because we pretend to be bigots. To make them stand at attention, all you say, “Muslim ban, Mexicans are rapists, and blacks are criminals.” You start them fighting and we sit back and laugh at them. Can we do it again this Saturday, I will bring the popcorn.

PS: Thanks for not getting mad at me for doing a bad thing to get you elected daddy

Love Trump Junior