Donald Trump jokes (Be nice to Trump day)

Ancient legend say the reason Trump never cries is because if his tears hit the ground and the ants drink his tears, tomorrow the ants would rule the earth.

Trump picks pick up a one dollar bill, like magic, it turns into a one hundred dollar bill.

Trump ties his shoes standing up. Why? Because Trump never bends over for no one, not even himself.

If Donald Trump dies will God come live in his mansion?

When Donald Trump eats with a fork, the fork said did you just call me your silver spoon?

When it rains the drops that hit Trump turn into gold.

Trump has a dog. The dog has a master. Trump has a wife. The wife has a master.

The stars in the sky look at earth and only see Donald Trump.

Trump does not put his pants on one leg at a time, his butlers pick him up and drop him into his pants.

Donald Trump does not get on his knees to pray, he gets on his knees to get the money under his mattress.

Donald Trumps children call him Dad. It stands for dollars and domination.

Trump only smiles when he gains another billion dollars in his bank account.