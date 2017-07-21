Campaign to call the Republican Health Care Bill Trumpdumpcare

Trumpdumpcare is the only appropriate name for the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Four times the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office sent out warning signs; the Republican healthcare bill will dump over 22 million people off healthcare. You've worked hard all your life, soon your body takes a healthcare hit, please help fight for our right to have a safety net. Five times the Congressional Budget Office gave reports on the effects of insurance coverage.

March 13, 2017: American Health Care Act

CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law. Most of that increase would stem from repealing the penalties associated with the individual mandate.

Later, following additional changes to subsidies for insurance purchased in the nongroup market and to the Medicaid program, the increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would rise to 21 million in 2020 and then to 24 million in 2026.

March 23, 2017: American Health Care Act, incorporating managers amendments 4, 5, 24, and 25

CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law. The increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would reach 21 million in 2020 and 24 million in 2026. In 2026, an estimated 52 million people under age 65 would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.

May 24, 2017: American Health Care Act of 2017

CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under H.R. 1628 than under current law. The increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number projected under current law would reach 19 million in 2020 and 23 million in 2026. In 2026, an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.

June 26, 2017: Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017

The Senate bill would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026 relative to the number under current law, slightly fewer than the increase in the number of uninsured estimated for the House-passed legislation. By 2026, an estimated 49 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.

July 20, 2017: Obamacare repeal Reconciliation Act of 2017

According to CBO and JCTs estimates, in 2018, 15 million more people would be uninsured under this legislation than under current law. The increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would reach 19 million in 2020 and 22 million in 2026.