Anthony Scaramucci White House Communications Director comes armed with Um bullets

Anthony Scaramucci walked into the shoes of a lovable guy we will all miss. Sean Spicer with all his many antics will forever be remembered. We watched him talk, looking for every twitch of the eye, smirk on his face, and his mild demeanor to conflicting questions. Watching him in the briefing room was like watching a small cat fight a pack of big dogs.

So, what are we to think of Anthony Scaramucci? First off is the name. Anthony is worth about $80 million dollars; this fact alone tells us money rules the Trump administration. He worked for Obama as a fundraiser and scolded Obama for attacking Wall street. He worked for Goldman Sachs. He portrays himself as an entrepreneur/politician. This combination may make him a force to contend with for Democrats. Unlike Spicer, he can gage his audience, make quick decisions on a dime, and format an answer with precision.

Now here is what people should look for when he speaks. First you notice he uses the word um quite often while looking at his audience. What is he thinking? He uses the word um to buy himself a split-second time to give an answer based on who's asking the question and their demeanor. But don't be fooled. Anthony also uses the word um like a cowboy loading his gun with bullets. In all reality, he uses um to load his thoughts with a powerful answer. As for the news reporters, if Anthony uses the word um on you, let it be a sign he has your number filed in the back of his head. Soon you will realize he is unpredictable and will turn every question given him as a catapult to the Trump agenda.

Psychologist have studied many speakers who use the word um and cannot come up with a universal reason people use the word. Here are a few beliefs out there that many believe defines the word um.

Many do agree it is a word used as a bridge between thoughts. Others use the word um like a take off ramp to thrust a thought high for all to hear. Still there are those who use um like a locked and loaded gun ready to attack opponents. Um is a warning to not interfere with the speaker, they're not finished talking yet.

We're not criticizing Anthony for having a common communication flaw, just pointing out a sign that Trump is positioning himself for the second round of attacks and to move his policies forward. Democrats please do not sit idle waiting for something to happen before it's too late. Anthony will not be a target to make fun of like Spicer, so look for other forms of attacks. Using the word um is a starter. Let's run with it for the next four weeks, he used the word too many times to count.