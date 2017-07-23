Anthony Scaramucci and his bottom lip Botox treatments

Anthony Scaramucci mentioned makeup during his introduction to 50 plus reporters inside the White House, but left out his botox treatments. I was waiting for someone to mention his bottom lip Botox treatments and the questions never came. I was ashamed of all the reporters who stared at him and saw his bottom lip and said nothing. Come on folks, he's not disabled, it was a makeup woman treatment. Yes, I said it. Do you want me to say it again? OK, Anthony Scaramucci used a woman's Botox treatment on his bottom lip. How could you not see it? His bottom lip was ten times bigger than his upper lip. Now please don't get me wrong, I'm not making fun of him, that's Saturday Night Live that cover the comedy subject. He might as well have placed a red clown nose on his face than come out with this makeup disaster. Now we are all faced with the challenge of trying to get this image out of our brain. It's Sunday, drink all you want, it doesn't work.