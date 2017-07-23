Trump Tweets to Republicans: Dump 32 million off healthcare or lose elections

What exactly is more important to Republicans, dumping 32 million people off healthcare or winning elections? Donald Trump Tweeted this message on July 23, 2017:

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!

Well, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize what he means by this Tweet. It's obvious he wants 52 Senators to keep their job and screw all the American people who depend on a safety net when they get hurt at work. Many get permanent injuries that makes them unable to return to their job. We all depend on Medicaid and Medicare when we reach retirement age. If you want to retire with healthcare, vote for a Democrat come 2018 and 2020. These rich billionaires do not give a hoot about us little guys.