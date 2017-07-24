Trump's impeachment polling will rise if the GOP dumps 32 million off healthcare

As of today, the number of Americans calling for Trumps impeachment is even at 42 % according to USA Today. This number is expected rise after the Republican Senate votes on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. If the Republican Senate is successful, Trump will have a party at the White House with all the greedy billionaires who live and work there to find more ways to take from the poor and give themselves huge tax breaks. America will feel a deep depression and sadness that will last for fifty years. And for the first time, Republican supporters will in time see they voted against their own best interest. Many will start to feel their votes don't matter as they stand in line for hours just to vote, and watch a Russian standing behind each voting booth throwing your voting card in the trash. History will not be kind to the Republican party as the escalating number of deaths begin to sky rocket. To make America great again, we will all have to join hands and vote for all Democrats in 2018 and 2020.