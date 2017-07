Wikipedia blocked a journalist because of their name "trumpdumpcare"

I submitted my article to be published to Wikipedia so that people can read my daily articles about politics and healthcare. Wikipedia accepts published materials from journalists all over the world, but I was permanently blocked only because of my user name. My user name is the only way my readers can find me on the internet. Changing it is not an option and would be detrimental. I believe political bias should not play a part in choosing who can be published on Wikipedia.