You're just a smile away from being fired in the White House

How many times have you been told, if you show up on time, do your job, don't complain, you will have a job forever? Well, as it turns out, there's another saying we need to add to the cliché. People that work in the White House have learned a new lesson. They were told from the beginning to smile whenever Donald Trump gets within a certain distance. Overdo the smile and your job is history, you've been labeled a fake. Undercut the smile to half is just as bad. Who knows where the median is when it comes to Trump. But one thing is for sure, in the White House there is a great fear behind each smile. Whenever Trump is around, people hold on to something, call it a nervous habit, or just a panic attack. But their hands are busy trying to channel their fear. What is this fear? It is the fear Trump will not return the smile. If he does not return the smile, sleepless nights follow the employees and they take nerve pills to function, to carry on with the everyday chores of life. The only thing we know is that if you work for him, it is short lived. It doesn't matter if your cleaning the floors or at the top barking orders to all the staff. The jobs are never secure.

We turn on the news and hear that another top staff member has lost their job. No big deal, as the red letters flash on the news channels "Breaking News." It was only a breaking news alert the first time. But after we see them come and go so often, we're left with sadness that this White House administration is dysfunctional. Another top White House administration personnel has resigned, and the world goes around. People go to work in the White House everyday knowing their jobs are just a smile away from being fired.