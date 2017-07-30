Reince Priebus was fired for not passing the Fly Test

President Trump wanted loyalty so bad that he routinely gave his staff tests to see if they were loyal enough to keep their job. It was reported that Trump gave Reince Priebus a fly test to see how loyal he was and he failed the test. We all have jobs that require us to show competency, so maybe the fly test was reason enough to fire the Chief of Staff in the White House. We have not reached out to the White House for comment for obvious reasons. So, we consulted with Fly Test expert to see what's behind the test. Experts say the Fly test is a high-level test used by CEO's for decades. Here is what we know, the test was given in the White House, in the oval office. Reince Priebus was under pressure because other staff members were watching him and he did not study for the pop-up quiz. Priebus has not talked to the press about the test because resources say he is embarrassed. Let's face it, Priebus is a smart man, this fly test should have been easy for him.

If you're at work and your boss as you to kill a fly, remember Priebus. Do not take this test lightly, follow the guidelines. Keep up with the latest changes to the fly test. Here is where Priebus went wrong. He hesitated and looked confused, showing incompetency. What he should have done was reach under Trumps desk for the roach spray can and sprayed the entire room from top to bottom.

If your boss as you to kill a fly, remember it's a fly test. If you really want to empress your boss, experts say you should put sugar on your tongue, lay on your back with your mouth open, stick out your tongue with the sugar on it, be careful not to swallow the sugar, and wait for the fly to land on your tongue. Then close your mouth, be careful not to harm the fly, run outside, and let the fly go unharmed. You will not only pass the test, you will get a pay raise, a party, and a promotion.

Joke: What did the fly say when he hit the windshield? I'd do that again if I had the guts.