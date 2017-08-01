White House Chief of Staff John F Kelly job description: Baby Sitter

The GOP has been frustrated with Trump and his children working inside the White House. Headlines of collusion, leaks, and getting nothing done forced the Republican party to insist Trump fire the first baby sitter Reince Priebus. Why? The GOP believed Priebus could control Trump and his rambunctious children, but soon concluded Priebus was not the right person for the job. Reince Priebus school master style leadership turned into a laughing comedy source of entertainment behind his back. The GOP got together and decided to go with a grandpa style baby sitter for Donald Trump and his children. The old baby sitter was fired, and John F Kelly was hired. John F Kelly came with a military record that impressed the GOP. This means Donald Trump and his children are in a military camp for their failure of leadership, trying to start a war, unauthorized flirtation relationship and not able to follow orders.