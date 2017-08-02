The White House reminds Donald J Trump of his healthcare bill Trumpdumpcare

Donald Trump speaking out loud was heard by a hard-working worker talking about the smell of the White House. Donald Trump called it a real dump. What occurred at the White House for a billionaire to say such an appalling thing about the heritage of our historical building so loved by many? Without talking to Trump here are the facts about the reality of his surroundings that might have been the straw that broke the camel's back. You have all watched James Bond many times and we all hold our breath whenever the action scenes take place. But in real life the secret service men and women do not walk around with makeup and mixing work with making out with the enemy of our country. OK that was a lie. In this Trump administration, we have more Russians inside the White House than Putin has in his country. But getting back to the story, the guards that protect Trump wear a bulletproof vest and 20 clips of bullets. But I still believe they have a wonder woman robe. The point is, they carry a lot of personal protection, armor and a fifty-pound machine gun, and a 2-foot knife like Rambo, ok maybe not the 2-foot knife. I guess by now you have realized I have not talked to Donald J Trump or the secret service. Â What was my point again? Oh yes, the people that protect Trump must smell a little after hours in heavyweight gear, Trump may have held his breath way too many times as he went up and down the elevators inside the WH with the smelly secret service personnel as Trump calls them. Trump may have gone to a bathroom inside the WH after a secret serviceman did after a taco dinner. He may have never done this before and thought, they do not pay me enough money to do this job. He may have exited the WH to one of his famous hotels before taking another breath. This reminded Trump of his healthcare bill called Trumpdumpcare, it is a real bonified dump. It dumps 32 million people by 2026, and 200 million people like you and me that would love to retire on Medicaid and Medicare that's all gone with Republicans giving it to billionaires. Good luck looking forward to retirement after Trump and the republicans destroy all your retirement dreams.