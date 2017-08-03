Flip the July calendar over for the dates Trump spent on his property. It shows the letter L twice for loser

This must be a sign from God. The letter L, for loser, shows up twice on the July calendar if you flip it over. Call it a coincidence, or it could represent the two, House and the Senate controlled by the Republicans being losers in the coming elections. The one lonely first date of the month of July not connected to the letters L, it represents Donald J Trump. The predictions are that Trump will be impeached after the next elections when the Democrats take control of the House and Senate.

Here is the message God has sent to us all; take a July calendar, using a yellow highlighter, color in the boxes for the dates: 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (this is the big letter L representing the senate). Next, use the yellow highlighter and color in the boxes for the dates 14, 15, 22 and 29 (this is the small letter L representing the House). Now color in the last and only date not connected with the two letters L number one (this box number one represents Donald J Trump).

Russian voting booth computer hackers will not help the Republicans in the next two elections. Russia may even want revenge on the Republicans for not keeping their side of the deal to lift Russian sanctions. Trump did ask for the help of Russian hackers during this election. This makes Trump an illegitimate president, not elected by the people of the United States citizens. Therefore, the only resolution to finish this Russian interference investigation is to impeach the man who asked Russia for help. This needs to be done before Trump causes further damage to the stability, peace, and harmony of the people living in this country. If Trump is gone, we can once again focus on the issues that ace our country and deal with them on a world stage that doesn't make America the laughing stock of the world.