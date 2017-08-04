Trump finally got it, Republicans hate his guts

One would think, I won the presidency, now it's time to play fair, but no, not Trump. He left a trail of enemies everywhere he went. His cocky style attitude is not received well. His list of adversaries grows daily. It seems he forgot he does not own this country, nor is he a ruler. He thrives on entertainment and is preparing for an afterlife from being president. We can all tell he does not like his job and wish he never even became president, and this is one thing we can all agree on. But his greatest lesson learned took him over 193 days to learn. Not even his own party likes him. They view him as having a criminal mind that needs supervised. By the way things are going, we can all be safe knowing only Mike Pence has the secret code to the nukes. The secret service now has a babysitting job instead of guarding the president of the United States.