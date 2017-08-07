Trump's Second day on vacation: Nightmares about fake news and the Dump White House

Donald Trump woke up early in the morning crying and screaming fake news. The secret service came running into the room with their guns pointing in the air. The two secret service women sat next to Trump on his bed as he put his head on their lap. Agent 2W4 put her arms around Trump and asked, "Did you have another fake news nightmare?" Trump said yes as he wiped the tears from his eyes. The second secret service woman 2X4 was sitting on the other side of the bed next to Trump and asked, "Can I tell you the list of accomplishments you did in the last 6 months? These lies always make you happy." Trump mustered up a sinister smile and said yes. Agent 2X4 said you created over a million jobs in the last 6 months and Trump smiled. Then agent 2W4 said, really the jobs created came from the Obama legislation, but you did the right thing by taking credit for the new jobs. Lord knows you and the Republicans never passed a jobs bill. Then agent 2X4 said you nominated a Republican United States Supreme Court Judge, Trump smiled, yes I did, and Democrats hate him. Agent 2W4 said, well, the reason the Democrats hate him is because he is a David Duke supporter. Agent 2X4 said Donald, you also tried to pass a healthcare bill called Trumpdumpcare that would have given billions to the rich folks. Trump smiled and said, I'm a billionaire, Trumpdumpcare would have given me money too. Agent 2W4 said, Trumpdumpcare was an evil plan to dump 32 million people off healthcare by 2026 according to the CBO so you billionaires can make money while the poor die of no healthcare. Donald Trump smiling said, you always know how to make me happy agent 2W4. Agent 2X4 said you should get credit for remolding the White House that looked like a dump. Agent 2W4 said, now White House workers will get rid of your twin bed, change the towels used by Obama, and put back up the bathroom signs that say whites only. Trump was so delighted that he put his thumb back in his mouth and went to sleep. The two agents looked at each other and rolled their eyes. But they succeeded in making Donald feel better after his nightmare.