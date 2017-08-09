Donald Trump revealed a United States Top secret fire machine by mistake

When Donald Trump started talking about North Korea, he said, "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." What did he mean by this? Hasn't everyone in the world seen fire by now? Will Trump invent a bigger fire? Does the government have a secret fire torch? The truth is, Donald Trump has access to top secret war machines not privileged to the US citizens. What did he see that made him use this word fire and never seen before? The army is constantly working on laser flashlights that can be used to cook food and start fires. Will Donald Trump bring fire from heaven to destroy North Korea, a satellite laser gun flying overhead 24/7? Time will tell if we see Kim Jong Un ordering a million tubes of sunscreens lotion to protect them from the laser beams.