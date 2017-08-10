Paul Manafort, the Russian Putin operative, worked for Ford, Regan, HW Bush, W Bush, Dole, Romney, all Republicans.

It took a Democrat prosecutor to go after the man responsible for picking our fifth Republican President. The FBI raided the home of Paul Manafort, but it was decades too late. 100 United States Senators, 435 House of Representatives, all of them allowed Russia to pick 5 United States Republican Presidents. The common denominator is Paul Manafort who worked for Vladimir Putin's circles of billionaire friends. Only after Russia picked the fifth United States President did they decide to go after the man responsible for all of them being elected. Paul Manafort worked for Mitt Romney and failed in electing him. Paul Manafort worked all over the world getting dictators elected into office. His controversial clients have been Billionaires from around the world. For over 20 years no Republican candidate including, John McCain, would hire Paul Manafort because of his blood trail history. Now Paul Manfort has been successful in voting fraud to elect another Republican President, Donald J. Trump.

For America, we should all be mad as hell for allowing Republican Presidential Elect Donald J. Trump to ask Russia hacking operatives for help to win elections in such a manor. Even after Trump stated from his own mouth shown on hundreds of news media outlets worldwide, in over 100 different languages. The FBI Director said we cannot find any evidence Trump has connections with Russia, are you confused now, you should be. The media here needs to tell this story the way it should be and get America on board to create a voting system that could never be hacked into. Here is my proposal I believe you will all be happy with regardless of what political party you have.

President Obama and 17 agents and the CIA now had enough evidence to support the fact that Russia hacked into our voting system and got away with electing another Republican, Donald Trump. As Americans, all of us allowed Trump to stay in power. We should never again allow Russia to pick our next President. This can never be, we are better than this. The only solution is to impeach this Russian picked president before he continues to destroy our country.