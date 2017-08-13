Donald J Trump was telling a race joke when he condemned white supremacy

Two races heard the president speak about the race violence that happened. The white race thought the speech was good, but the black community thought Trump was telling a race joke. Donald Trump used bigotry and hate to attract Republican supporters. To minorities, the Republican vote was a form of KKK sign up membership. They wanted Trump to deport anyone who did not look like them. They wanted more incarceration. They want to dump people off government assistance. They wanted a race war. The minority community got the point. The color of their skin was all Republicans saw that reminded them they were criminals, racist, killers, and drug users (total bigotry).

Republican politicians used this bigotry momentum to almost destroy the only healthcare system the United States has legislated that helps gave healthcare to millions, and millions of people to follow over the years. If Republicans would have repealed the Affordable Care Act, it would have harmed the white race five times more than minority community. It would have been too late to take back a vote when you're sick and injured and looking for good quality healthcare. Come 2018 and 2020, be sure to look at your health and ask yourself, will you give up your health for a bigotry movement? Will you abolish your health and your family's healthcare for a bigotry movement?