Ten Reasons Minorities in America believe President Trump is a KKK member

By kevin61
Mon Aug 14, 2017 6:20 PM
    1. Trump pushed for a Muslim ban
    2. Trump pushes for school vouchers for private schools allowing segregation
    3. Trump wants a wall on the southern border, not the northern border
    4. Trump increased deportation of Mexicans, destroying families
    5. Trump reversed the Obama policy to increase black incarceration in prison
    6. Trump called Mexicans rapists, drug users, and murderers (bigotry)
    7. Trump told police to rough people up.
    8. Trump said the KKK should be proud of their heritage.
    9. Trump refused to call white supremacy groups terrorists
    10. Trump refused to call out the names of white supremacy groups

