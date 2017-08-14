- Trump pushed for a Muslim ban
- Trump pushes for school vouchers for private schools allowing segregation
- Trump wants a wall on the southern border, not the northern border
- Trump increased deportation of Mexicans, destroying families
- Trump reversed the Obama policy to increase black incarceration in prison
- Trump called Mexicans rapists, drug users, and murderers (bigotry)
- Trump told police to rough people up.
- Trump said the KKK should be proud of their heritage.
- Trump refused to call white supremacy groups terrorists
- Trump refused to call out the names of white supremacy groups
Ten Reasons Minorities in America believe President Trump is a KKK member
Mon Aug 14, 2017 6:20 PM
