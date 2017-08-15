Did Steve Bannon give hateful advice to Donald J Trump?

Steve Bannon is the first presidential advisor to run a hate group media news site. Breitbart has made it known they are the base for the Alt Right. They push white nationalism, taking back their country, and jokes about the holocaust. Why anyone would ever be attracted to this way of thinking has scientist writing articles about hate and what makes people hate. But the main problem is this former CEO of Breitbart is advising the president of the United States. Should Steve Bannon be fired after the Charlottesville killing of a young woman by a hate group? The answer is yes, yes, and yes. Was it Steve Bannon who advised Trump to wait until after two days before denunciating the hate groups? By waiting, it lets white supremacy Republicans think the president only denunciated them out of pressure from the media. Meaning Trump really loves them and will push school segregation, destroying affirmative action, and increase black incarcerations. All this hate, violence, and deaths makes Americans want to vomit on Republican politicians for backing Steve Bannon. 2018 and 2020 you can make a difference.