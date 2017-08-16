Trump to throw a party for the Charlottesville violent hateful protestors in Phoenix Arizona

After the violent protest in Charlottesville Virginia that ended the life of a young woman, Trump announced he will guide the hate enthusiastic bunch to Arizona. The land of John McCain and Jeff Flake, who both opposed Trump. This is a sad day in history for a sitting United States president to use the momentum he inspired of hate and violence to attack his political opponents. Trumps message of condemnation was mixed with a KKK support message that left everyone with a head snapping, what the crap moment. All the hate groups in the United States are planning to be there, so you can all be sure there will be more shootings and violence never seen before. The media will be there, and the minorities in the United States are waiting for President Trump to announce he will be the leader of the KKK. The words may not be spoken in that exact term but everyone knows what he means when he says, "it's time we take our country back." If Trump and the Republicans are successful in 2018 and 2020, the losers will include all the hate groups in the United States. Trump will use this momentum to orchestrate another push to dismantle the Affordable care act and dump 32 million people off healthcare by 2026. Medicaid and Medicare will soon be a thing of the past. Violent hateful protestors will soon look back and think, "Donald J Trump used us like his slave to destroy ourselves with no healthcare."