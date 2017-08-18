Time to remove the Republican appointed United States Supreme Court Judges to fix bigotry in America

Down with the slave owner criminal statues held as heroes. Next we must get rid of every Republican appointed United States Supreme Court Judge. If a house is built with imperfect material, the house must be torn down. All the racist Republicans over time have done their best to appoint the most racist judges of all times. They will work to destroy affirmative action. They will work for corporate America to take away our God given free rights we lost over the years. They made it possible for the government to take away your property without a court order. They made it possible for a policeman to kill a black man in cold blood on TV and never see a jail cell. They made it possible for schools to legally practice segregation. They made it possible for the judicial system to lock up minorities only in State and Federal prison. Every American pays 600/year in taxes for the Judges to lock up minorities. Make no mistake about it, if we want our country back and our freedom, the Republican appointed Judges must all be fired now.