Donald Trump found people, gave them a vision, "You are above all other races, follow me."

Here is the main problem with vision, you can give people a vison, but vison is short lived. Vison is like chocolate cake, people eat it up and it's gone forever. Donald Trump fired Steve Bannon who gave America a vision of white supremacy. It worked and we now have a racist president. But where did Steve Bannon go after he was fired from his job? Back to Breitbart. Breitbart now has a low life racist worker that cannot find a job anywhere else named Steve Bannon. But try as he may, Trump has a history now of racism that will never go away. He can fire a thousand workers and still, it will not erase the bloody trail of deaths he caused by his brutal racist leadership.

The vision that gave Trump the presidency started fading with time. After Trump won the presidency he started talking about healthcare and his poll numbers dropped because he failed to remind them of the vison. Repeatedly, Trump had to remind his Republican supporters to remember the vision of racism. Why? Again, vision is short lived, companies use it because it sounds great, but once stated, it starts to die fast? Trump relentlessly attack other racists until his demonic behavior got a young white woman killed who protested for a peaceful world. But the blood is not on Trump's hands alone. The blood of that woman is on every Republican who voted for this monster who vowed to eradicate all races but his own. Trump promised to jail them, deport them, starve them to death, and leave them to die without healthcare. Trump's poll numbers have decreased even more after America got a close-up look at the racist Republican vision now covered with the blood of a woman. 2018 and 2020 will be here before you know it. If you do not vote for all Democrats, you can say goodbye to your healthcare as we know it. Records show over 90 percent of us working people will be on Medicaid and Medicare when we retire. Screw the racist bull crap coming out of the Republicans mouth and think about your own damn future. Republicans use a racist platform to help corporate America and screw you out of your healthcare. Vote to keep your healthcare, not a wall that will increase your taxes.