Steve Bannon may have been fired for failure to turn English into Bigienglish

Steve Bannon had one job and one job only, teach Donald J. Trump the secret language of bigotry talk. After the botched-up job of interpreting a bigotry response in Charlottesville Virginia, Steve Bannon demonstrated he did not have the talent to translate English into bigotry talk on a higher level. What Trump needed was a bonified expert. Someone who could turn English into bigotry talk called Bigienglish. A skilled person who shows true talent can talk in front of minorities. They would smile and never know Bigienglish was being used. But the KKK man standing beside the minority could understand every word being translated into his Bigienglish talk.

Steve Bannon translated Donald Trump's speeches into Bigienglish during the elections. It got Trump elected as president. Trump used Bigienglish on national TV. His Republican supporters understood every word, but the Democrats never knew Bigienglish was being used. Had the Democrats known Bigienglish was being used, they could have used special filters on TV to block the sound waves of Bigienglish. Bigienglish can penetrate walls, travel for long distances, and bounce off the atmosphere back to earth. The Democrats did not have a chance of winning this election. No one in a million years would have bet Trump would win this election. But Bigienglish reached every corner of America, found its target, and the rest was history.