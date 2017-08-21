The Ghost of Steven Bannon walks the halls inside the White House

Steve Bannon is alive, but his name was destroyed following his botched-up translation of English into Bigienglish after Charlottesville. Trump kicked him out. Now Trump returns to a White House full of haunting ghosts of Steve Bannon. Noises can be heard inside the White House by Steve Bannon the racist; "build more walls, deport and divide families of people that don't look like you, laugh at them when the children cry for their parents taken from them, laugh at the children as ICE points guns at their head and place their feet on their neck like animals." Watch Fox News for daily updates of how to portray immigrants as criminals, rapists, and drug users. Watch Fox News for information how to radicalize and turn people into the KKK members. Watch Fox News for Trump and his fake healthcare bill called Trumpdumpcare that dumps 32 million people off healthcare. Watch Fox News for Trump and his republican fake tax plan that gives the 12-year tax delinquent criminal president a 50-million-dollar tax break per year. The Bannon ghost will live inside the White House for the next four years sleeping under the bed of President Donald J Trump.