Donald J Trump only likes politicians who love playing "butt cheek games"

As children, we have all played games with our siblings, sitting on them and releasing a little gas. It was fun, but we discourage our children doing it always. Has anyone else noticed lately, we do not have a president, we have a child playing a "butt cheek game" with our political system. So far, the Republican party has put up with the nonsense from a distance, being around Trump can be toxic. Republican politicians run from the press, displaying a fearful body mechanic swallow every time a reporter ask them questions about Donald Trump. That Freddy Krueger victim look appears on their face as the camera gets close enough to see their sweat glands open and release its juice. Please they say to the press, don't tell anyone I said something bad about our president, he will call me names and ruin my political career, it's like he's rubbing his butt cheeks on me and releasing gas. But don't repeat what I said.

Republican politicians at home fear the day they get a call from Donald Trump. They hear the phone ring, a family member answers, it's that Trump fella dad they say. The Republican politician rises slowly, hands become moist, they reach for the phone. Memories of the butt cheek game returns to them. They are thinking to themselves, no Donald Trump, please don't make me play that butt cheek game again. Then it happens, they say hello in the most pathetic voice possible. Donald Trump smiling from the other end saying it's me buddy, time to play my butt cheek game, come over now. Vote for my agenda, do as I say or else you know what I'll do to you buddy, bend down so I and sit on your face and fart.

It has been over 200 days and so far, the Republican party has not been able to stop Donald Trump from making a fool out of them before the world. Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, James Comey, Michael Flynn and others have all been victims of the butt cheek game. Donald Trump fires all who do not like his game or works to have them replaced.