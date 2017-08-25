Donald Trump's "Better help on the outside"; line for people fired, not fooling anyone

Politicians try to smooth over the hot topic of firing questionable staff members all the time, but Donald Trump takes the Koteka prize. The Trump administration has put out the line "They will be a better help fighting for us on the outside" every time they fire a staff member. However, we know this is not true. Steve Bannan attacked Donald Trump for not following the White Supremacy movement after he was fired. This does not sound like he's fighting for Donald Trump on the outside. Now for the question of how the American people view the hysterical line by the White House. Democrats read this and laugh hysterically. Republican supporters read this line and think yep, I'm dumb enough to fall for this fake line.